Rev. Roger Veik



Milwaukee, WI - Rev. Roger Veik, Capuchin friar and priest died on March 22, 2019; He was 75 years old.



Roger was born in 1943, the son of Anton and Rynilda (nee Magsamen) Veik, in Humphrey NE.



He was invested with the Capuchin habit in 1961, perpetually professed in 1965, and ordained in 1969. Roger was a staff member of the novitiate formation team in Huntington IN from 1970-72; and later(1973-1975) on the post-novitiate formation team.



From 1980-82 he served as formation director. He ministered at St. Margaret Mary Parish in Colstrip MT from 1982-87 and was appointed vicar for priests in Great Falls MT from 1987-2002, his last assignment.



In addition to his brother Al (also a Capuchin friar), Roger is survived by his brother Norman (Mequon WI) and three sisters: Mary Chmielewski (New Berlin WI), Rose Plevak (Alpharetta GA) and Charlene Duley (Muskego WI), as well as his many Capuchin brothers with whom he lived, prayed and ministered for the past 58 years.



A Liturgy Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, April 1, 2019, at the St. Lawrence Seminary Chapel, 301 Church Street, Mount Calvary, WI 53057.



Visitation: Visitation will take place at the Seminary Chapel Monday morning, April 1st from 9:00 AM until 10:45 AM.



Sippel Funeral Home in St. Cloud, WI is assisting (920) 999-2291 www.sippelfuneralhome.net. Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary