Roland G. Jarvis



Fond du Lac - Roland G. Jarvis, age 80, of Fond du Lac, died at St. Agnes Hospital on Friday, June 7, 2019, surrounded by his family.



He was born on July 12, 1938 in Fond du Lac to Bernard N. and Dorothy M. (nee Olson) Jarvis. On June 10, 1961, he was married to Patricia M. Zentner at Plymouth Congregational Church in Fond du Lac. After graduation from Goodrich High School he became a member of the U.S. Army Reserves 291st Engineer Battalion serving for 6 years. He was employed by Tobin Tool & Die Co. as a tool and die maker from February of 1959 until his retirement in April of 2000. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, bowling and woodworking. He was most happy spending time with his family. Roland was an active member of Salem United Methodist Church.



He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Patricia, and two sons, John of Franklin, WI and Jim of Fond du Lac. He is also survived by a sister, Janice Swalby, of Sarasota, Florida. He was preceded in death by his parents and parents-in-law, Herbert O. and Marie H. Zentner, and a brother-in-law, Rodney Swalby.



VISITATION: The visitation will take place on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. at Salem United Methodist Church, 120 Sheboygan St., Fond du Lac.



FUNERAL: The funeral service will take place on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at 1:00 P.M., at Salem United Methodist Church, with Rev. Dawn Helton officiating. Private family burial will take place at Ledgeview Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials to The Dale Michels Center for Heart Health, or Salem United Methodist Church.



