Roland V. Schiefelbein
Fond du Lac - Roland V. Schiefelbein, 92, of Fond du Lac passed away Thursday, October 31st at Grancare Nursing Home. Roland was born in Mount Calvary on February 5, 1927, the son of Walter and Irma (Lueck) Schiefelbein.
On July 31, 1948 Roland married Clara R. Giebel at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Fond du Lac. Clara passed away in 2014 after 65 years of marriage.
Roland owned Central Heating and Sheet Metal in Fond du Lac. Roland was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed playing cards, watching the Brewers and the Packers and bowling.
Survivors include four children: Nancy (Stephen) Mlinaz, Pamela (William) Koenigs, Mark (Patricia) Schiefelbein, and Debra (Brian Crass) Buettner; nine grandchildren: Kimberly Mlinaz, Erica (Michael) Nowicki, Katie (William) Schmitz, Stephen (fiancée, Michelle Eastburn) Mlinaz, David Koenigs, Chelsea Koenigs, Ashley Schiefelbein, Brittany Schiefelbein and Amanda (Kyle) Clark; six great grandchildren: Maya, Emma, Jack, Tyler, James and Samuel; one sister, Marion Flood; one brother-in-law, Robert Ahrens; nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Clara; his parents; sister, Joanne Ahrens and brother-in-law, Jerry Flood.
Visitation: Roland's family welcomes relatives and friends for a time of visitation to Holy Family Catholic Church, 271 Fourth Street Way, Fond du Lac on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 10:00 to 10:45 AM.
Service: A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM following visitation. A private entombment will be held at Calvary Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Roland's name to Holy Family Catholic Church.
Online condolences can be shared at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019