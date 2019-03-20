Roman I. Schneider



Malone - Roman Isidore Schneider, 91, passed away on March 16, 2019 at St. Agnes Hospital. Roman was born on January 13, 1928 in Silica, Wisconsin to Matthew and Rosa (Freund) Schneider. Roman served in the U.S. Army 1946 to 1948. Roman married Athaline Tholl in 1950. Athaline passed away in 1969.



Roman was united in marriage to Marcella "Marcie" Delephine Shrock on December 11, 1971 at St. Mark's Church in Redgranite.



Roman owned and operated Silica Plumbing from 1950 until his retirement. Roman also encouraged and helped Marcie to open her daycare businesses, Silica's Angels in 1979 and Christian Parents for Kids in 1993.



Roman enjoyed bird-watching, working in his flower garden and collecting antiques. He also enjoyed traveling to Japan and many countries in Europe with his family. Roman loved spending time with his family, especially at his cabin with his grandchildren. He was fond of his four-legged friends. He liked deer hunting with family and apple pie - which must have sharp cheddar cheese on it or it wasn't apple pie.



Roman is survived by his wife Marcie; eight children Daniel (Marty), Michael (Patricia), Richard (Tracy), Paul (Carla), Bruce (Sandy), Toni, Kim (Eddie) Vanderwerff, Amy (Shawn) Lovelace; one daughter-in-law Roberta Schneider (special friend, Robert); 15 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. Roman is further survived by sisters and brothers-in-law Virginia Schneider, Geraldine Jacobson, Victor (Diana) Shrock, Michael Shrock and Christy Shrock, other relatives and friends.



Roman was preceded in death by two sons Kevin and Terry, one grandson Kevin, sisters Crescentia (Gilbert) Schmitz, Helena (Paul) Giebel, Loretta (Fred) Zwicky, Imelda (Eddie) Nett, Dorothy (Alex) Hefter; brothers Bernard (Marion) Schneider, Alphonse (Shirley) Schneider, Orlando (Rita) Schneider, Adolph Schneider, Roger (Marilyn) Schneider; brothers and sisters-in-law Eunice Zwicky, Lawrence Shrock, Vincent Shrock and Mary Ann (Eugene) Rockholt.



VISITATION: Roman's family welcomes the community to a time of visitation at Zacherl Funeral Home, 875 E. Division Street, Fond du Lac, on Friday, March 22nd from 3:00 to 7:00 PM.



A second time of visitation will be held at St. Peter Catholic Church, N8079 Church Road, Malone on Saturday, March 23rd from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM.



SERVICE: A praying of the Holy Rosary will take place at 11:00 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:15 AM. Burial will take place in St. Peter Cemetery.



Roman's family would like to especially thank Dr. Strong and the care team at Agnesian - Mount Calvary for their care, support, compassion and always making time for him. The family also extends a thank you to the doctors and staff at St. Agnes Hospital.



In lieu of flowers, memorials will be sent to charities that were important to Roman.



Online condolences can be expressed at zacherlfuneralhome.com.