Fond du Lac - Roman M. Wettstein, 94, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at St. Francis Terrace. He was born on August 10, 1924 in the Town of Forest, the son of the late Matthew and Elizabeth Wettstein (nee Fox). Roman attended St. Michael's Catholic School in Dotyville and on September 11, 1948 he married Mary Alice Stack. He farmed in Dotyville, was a member of the Holy Name Society at St. Michael's Catholic Church, and was most recently a member of Shepherd of the Hills Catholic Church.



Survivors include his daughters, Martina "Marty" (Daniel) Schneider of Fond du Lac, Maureen (Mark) Kraus of Fond du Lac, Marcia (Tom) Gerhartz of Wauwatosa, Ellen (Patrick) Conway of La Crescent, MN; his son-in-law, Steve Caine and his wife, Connie of Lowell and their families; including 15 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by sisters-in-law, Frances (Alex) Merten of Oshkosh and Dolores Stack of Fond du Lac and many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Alice (1984); his daughter, Sheila Caine; son-in-law, Jeff Kocos; siblings, Ray (Hazel) Wettstein, Sister Elise Wettstein O.S.F., Marie (Lawrence) Hochrein, Leona (Robert) Goebel, and Ruth (Oliver) App; and his in-laws, Margaret (Ernest) Schmitz and John Stack.



Visitation will be Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Shepherd of the Hills Catholic Church, W1562 County Road B, Eden from 9:00 am until 11:30 am with a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 11:30 am. Rev. Mark Jones will officiate and burial will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery in Dotyville.



In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to; St. Mary's Springs Academy, 255 County Road K Fond du Lac, WI. 54937 or Father Mike Shea, Friends of Sarnelli House UA, Box 88234 Milwaukee, WI. 53288-0234 % Laurel Bowar.



The family wishes to express gratitude to the staff at St. Francis Terrace for their care and kindness shown to our dad the past three years. Also, we sincerely appreciate all the help and support of the Hospice staff.



