Services
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street
Waupun, WI 53963
920-324-3071
Visitation
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street
Waupun, WI 53963
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
5:00 PM
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street
Waupun, WI 53963
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ron Mugridge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ron Mugridge


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ron Mugridge Obituary
Ron Mugridge

Waupun - Ron Mugridge, 69, of Waupun, passed away May 15, 2020 at his home.

Ron was born February 27, 1951 in Ripon, the son of Don and Estella Sauer Mugridge. Ron farmed on the family farm and then bought his own farm in Brownsville. After selling the farm he worked at Kirsh Foundry in Beaver Dam. He loved his job and was currently working there. Ron loved collecting Farmall International Tractors. He was a member of the Antique Tractor Show in Burnett. Ron loved his tractors.

Ron is survived by his siblings, Shirley (Jack) Tetzlaff of Brandon, Donald Mugridge of Stevens Point, Donna (Mike) Wiles of Hancock, and Dawn (David) Hein of Markesan; and many nieces and nephews.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services for Ron Mugridge will be held Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 5 p.m. at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun with Bill Schuerman officiating. Burial will take place at Cattaraugus Cemetery in Waupun. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Tuesday at the funeral home from 3 p.m. until the time of service.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from May 17 to May 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ron's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -