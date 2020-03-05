|
Ron Smith
Waupun - Ron Smith, 85, of Waupun, passed away March 4, 2020 at the Christian Home in Waupun.
Ron was born November 22, 1934 in Chicago, IL to Anthony and Emma Grima Smith in Englewood, IL. Ron graduated from Chicago Christian High School in 1952 which is where he met his wife-to-be, Donna Spoolstra. On June 22, 1956 they were married in Roseland, IL. In 1957, Ron anticipated entering the military, however he had survived being hit by a train in his late teens, so the military denied him due to injuries resulting from the accident. Instead, Ron found work at Natural Gas Pipeline of America where he worked in the materials division drafting and technical typing which evolved into the equivalence of modern-day computer programming. In 1968, Ron and Donna decided it was time to move their family to a smaller, safer community. So following his life-long dream Ron bought the Waupun Chrysler dealership where they moved with their family. After selling the dealership in 1977 he went into land acquisition work, buying land for highways and pipelines. He was working up until the day he passed for 4D Acquisitions. In 1977, they realized another lifelong dream purchasing the cottage they vacationed at for many years on Big Hills Lake. Ron loved the water, spending time boating and fishing. But most of all Ron loved his grandkids.
Ron is survived by his wife of 64 years, Donna Smith of Waupun; his daughter, Linda (Mike) Swiney of Fox Lake; his son, Loren (Pam) Smith of Waupun; five grandchildren: Marisa (Kyle) Van Baren, Chera (Tony) Koss, Bethany (Andrew) Rosenthal, Ben (Sarah) Smith, and Jacob Smith; 15 great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Ron was preceded in death by both parents, his brother, William (Bill) Smith and his son-in-law, William (Bill) Knueppel.
Funeral services for Ron Smith will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Bethel Christian Reformed Church in Waupun with Rev. Jeff Brower officiating. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020