Ronald Anthony Carpenter, age 69, of Mayville, passed away into God's loving care on Thursday, October 17, 2019. While he left this world unexpectedly and far too soon, he passed away while doing something he loved: working on his sailboat, preparing for his next adventure.
Ronald was born the son of Earl and Bertha (nee Pitz) Carpenter on February 4, 1950 in Aurora, IL. He attended Marmion Military Academy High School in Aurora, IL, St. Norbert's College in West De Pere, WI, for his undergraduate degree, and UW-Whitewater, WI, for his M.B.A. He was married to the love of his life, Mary Esther Byrne of New Berlin, WI, on June 23, 1973. Ronald was a software engineer, and worked at Mercury Marine in Fond du Lac for many years before contracting at several other companies in southeastern Wisconsin. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Mayville. He retired early, at the age of 52, to care for his wife full-time in their home, who was having increasing difficulties due to her long-time battle with Multiple Sclerosis. Ron had many hobbies, including travelling, salmon fishing on Lake Michigan, sailing, hunting, camping, and home brewing craft beers. His real love was for his wife and family. He was a kind and devoted husband, father, and friend to all who met him. He adored his grandchildren and was fiercely proud of them, and spent much of his free time with them doing outdoor activities. He had a down-to-earth, calming presence. He will be deeply missed by so many, but we find hope and solace in knowing that he and Mary are together, and at peace.
He is survived by: his children - Julie (Donald) Carpenter Foss and Kristen (Kris) Wampole; his sisters - Sharon (Larry) Exline and Shirley Carpenter; his grandchildren - Aria Carpenter, Brayden Wampole and Madison Wampole; and numerous close relatives and dear friends.
Ronald was preceded in death by his wife and his parents.
A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 16000 W. National Ave., New Berlin, WI 53151 from 1 p.m. until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to the Wisconsin Chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at 1120 James Drive, Suite A Hartland, WI 53029.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019