Services
Koepsell Funeral Home Inc & Cremation Services
301 North Walnut Street
Mayville, WI 53050
920-387-4440
Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Holy Apostles Catholic Church
16000 W. National Ave.
New Berlin, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Holy Apostles Catholic Church
16000 W. National Ave.
New Berlin, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Carpenter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Anthony Carpenter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Anthony Carpenter Obituary
Ronald Anthony Carpenter, age 69, of Mayville, passed away into God's loving care on Thursday, October 17, 2019. While he left this world unexpectedly and far too soon, he passed away while doing something he loved: working on his sailboat, preparing for his next adventure.

Ronald was born the son of Earl and Bertha (nee Pitz) Carpenter on February 4, 1950 in Aurora, IL. He attended Marmion Military Academy High School in Aurora, IL, St. Norbert's College in West De Pere, WI, for his undergraduate degree, and UW-Whitewater, WI, for his M.B.A. He was married to the love of his life, Mary Esther Byrne of New Berlin, WI, on June 23, 1973. Ronald was a software engineer, and worked at Mercury Marine in Fond du Lac for many years before contracting at several other companies in southeastern Wisconsin. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Mayville. He retired early, at the age of 52, to care for his wife full-time in their home, who was having increasing difficulties due to her long-time battle with Multiple Sclerosis. Ron had many hobbies, including travelling, salmon fishing on Lake Michigan, sailing, hunting, camping, and home brewing craft beers. His real love was for his wife and family. He was a kind and devoted husband, father, and friend to all who met him. He adored his grandchildren and was fiercely proud of them, and spent much of his free time with them doing outdoor activities. He had a down-to-earth, calming presence. He will be deeply missed by so many, but we find hope and solace in knowing that he and Mary are together, and at peace.

He is survived by: his children - Julie (Donald) Carpenter Foss and Kristen (Kris) Wampole; his sisters - Sharon (Larry) Exline and Shirley Carpenter; his grandchildren - Aria Carpenter, Brayden Wampole and Madison Wampole; and numerous close relatives and dear friends.

Ronald was preceded in death by his wife and his parents.

A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 16000 W. National Ave., New Berlin, WI 53151 from 1 p.m. until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to the Wisconsin Chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at 1120 James Drive, Suite A Hartland, WI 53029.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family.

www.koepsellfh.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now