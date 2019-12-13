|
Ronald C. Boehning
Fond du Lac - Ronald C. Boehning, 79, of Fond du Lac, died Friday, December 13, 2019 at Hospice Home of Hope. He was born June 2, 1940 in Oshkosh, the son of Charles and Esther Voss Boehning. Ronald graduated from Winnebago Lutheran Academy and then served in the U.S. Navy. On May 25, 1963 he married Carol J. Searl at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in North Fond du Lac. Ronald worked for Tolibia Cheese for 25 years and Osburne Hessey Logistics for 20 until his retirement in 2008. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Van Dyne Lions Club, and American Legion Post 75. Ronald played accordion for several polka bands for over 50 years. He enjoyed playing cards, bowling, traveling and music.
He is survived by his wife, Carol; three children, Bob (Aloma Weaver) Boehning of Dundee, Sherri (Pat) Linzmeyer of North Fond du Lac, and Scott (Angela) Boehning of Fond du Lac; son-in-law, David (JoDee Mullowney) Kitz of Ripon; seven grandchildren, Nathan Kitz, Justin (Jessica Duggan) Linzmeyer, Courtney (Decker) Reese, Brittany (Vaughn Rahn) Linzmeyer, Quinn Boehning, Christian Boehning, and Chloe Boehning; two great grandchildren, Judith Boehning and Jamie Linzmeyer; step great grandchild, Kaelyn Reese; sisters-in-law, Charlene Kimball, Ellen (Tony) Pollom, Dawn (Ken) Hoffmann, Pam Reiser, and Sharon Searl. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Sandra Kitz; in laws, Warben and Darlene Searl; brothers-in-law, Wesley Searl and Delroy Kimball.
The visitation will be held Monday, December 16, 2019 from 9:30 AM - 12:00 PM at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in North Fond du Lac. The funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM on Monday at church. Burial will follow in Estabrooks Cemetery.

Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019