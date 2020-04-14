|
Ronald (Ron) Dean Culver
Fond du Lac - Ronald (Ron) Dean Culver 69 of Fond du Lac passed away Tuesday April 14, 2020 at home after a short battle with cancer.
Ronald was born June 4, 1950 to Leslie & Winnie Culver at home in Oakfield, WI
Ron graduated Oakfield H.S. June 1968
On October 26, 1968 he married Donna Culver at Oakfield Methodist Church.
Ron was a car enthusiast, a music lover. He was always ready with a one liner or joke, or something to lighten a somber mood. He always enjoyed making people laugh.
Ron is survived by his wife of 51 years and three children Wayne (Julie) Culver of Lamartine, Barbara (Jason) Straley of Fond du Lac and Brenda (Brian) Kramer of Fond du Lac.
7 grandchildren, Jason and Emily Culver, Lydia, Nick and Matt Straley and Leslie & Courtney Kramer. Also Ron's furball companions Liberty and Rusty.
Proceeding him in death were his parents, two brothers Wally Pater and Lee Culver. One Sister Shirley Kaufman and a niece Linda Culver.
Due to Covid virus we will have a celebration of life at a later date.
Cremation has taken place.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020