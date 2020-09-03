Ronald E. Bruce
Fond du Lac - Ronald E. Bruce, 81, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at St. Agnes Hospital, with Donna at his side.
He was born on June 27, 1939, in Arbroath, Scotland, the son of Arthur and Agnes Fitchet Bruce. Ron proudly served in the Royal Air Force. He started working for Fraser, on August 9, 1954, and completed his apprenticeship on June 20, 1960. While working for Fraser, which later became G&L, Ron traveled many places throughout the world, including an extended stay in Pakistan. In 1978, work brought him to the USA, and he was asked to stay here to work. Ron enjoyed traveling and visiting other countries. He looked forward to visits from his friends and fellow employees from Scotland. Ronald was a member of the Eagles Club and Elks Club, and was a long-time member of the Lions Club. He had a love for Scottish music, especially bag pipes, and also took great care of his beloved Jaguar, which he enjoyed driving around.
Ron is survived by his fiancée, Donna Stephany and her daughter, Emily (Aaron) Burkart and their children: Oliver, Henry and Louie all of Fond du Lac, his daughter Karen Bruce, and his son Grant Bruce both of Poole, England, his former wife and mother of his children, Grace Stewart Bruce, his grandson, Kane and his great grandchildren. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his former wife, Susan Bruce, his son, Ronald Bruce, Donna's daughter, Kathleen Stephany, and his brother, Arthur Bruce.
Per Ronald's wishes, no services will be held. Cremation has taken place. Memorials in Ronald's name can be directed to the Kidney Foundation, www.kidneyfund.org
