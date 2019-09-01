|
|
Ronald E. Kunde
Oshkosh, WI - Ronald E. Kunde, age 83, of Oshkosh, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on August 28, 2019. He was born on May 18, 1936 in Oshkosh, a son of the late Edward C. and Anna M. (Penzenstadler) Kunde. Ron married the former Mabel Elaine Theabo on September 18, 1954 in Oshkosh. He had worked for and retired from Rockwell International after thirty years of service. He greatly enjoyed hunting and fishing and living at the cottage in Mt. Morris for 53years.
He is survived by and his memory will be cherished by his wife Mabel; two sons, Jeff (Patty) of Greenville, WI and Tom (Mary) of Oshkosh; a sister, Karen Hanneman of Oshkosh; two grandchildren. He is further survived by other relatives and friends and a special cousin, Don (Yvonne) Nass.
There will be no visitation, private family services will be held. The family wishes to thank the Doctors and Nurses and staff at Aurora Medical Center and also the Aurora Hospice Team for the excellent care that was extended to Ronald and his family.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Sept. 1, 2019