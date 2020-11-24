1/1
Ronald E. Pauly
Ronald E. Pauly

Fond du Lac - Ronald E. Pauly, age 84, of Fond du Lac, died on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at St. Agnes Hospital. He was born on April 20, 1936, in Chilton, the son of Joseph and Nellie (Koehler) Pauly. Ron served in the United States Navy. Ron worked for Michels Corporation and then owned and operated The Other Place from 1969-91. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying everything outdoors including fishing, hunting, golfing, and riding motorcycles. He had a passion traveling with his soulmate in their RV for the last thirty-five years. Ron was a longtime member of Fond du Lac Eagles Aerie #270. He loved being around people especially spending time with his grandchildren. Ron will always be remembered for his big hugs.

Survivors include his soulmate of fifty-two years, Patricia Trombley; children, Carla Ohlson, Cathy (Ed) Lipke, Debbie (Steve) Riese, Larry (Debra) Trombley, Joe (Candi) Trombley, Jesse (Jean) Pauly, Lisa Trombley, Linda (Kurt) Pauly, Ringo (Michele) Pauly, Tom Beno, Todd (Michelle) Trombley; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; four children, Terry Trombley, Mary Beck-Crook, Ron W. Pauly, and Mike Spurlock; one granddaughter, Heather Lipke.

There will be no services or visitation. A celebration of Ron's life will take place next summer in Manitowish Waters. Cremation has taken place.

Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com








Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 24 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
November 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
