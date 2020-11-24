Ronald E. Pauly
Fond du Lac - Ronald E. Pauly, age 84, of Fond du Lac, died on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at St. Agnes Hospital. He was born on April 20, 1936, in Chilton, the son of Joseph and Nellie (Koehler) Pauly. Ron served in the United States Navy. Ron worked for Michels Corporation and then owned and operated The Other Place from 1969-91. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying everything outdoors including fishing, hunting, golfing, and riding motorcycles. He had a passion traveling with his soulmate in their RV for the last thirty-five years. Ron was a longtime member of Fond du Lac Eagles Aerie #270. He loved being around people especially spending time with his grandchildren. Ron will always be remembered for his big hugs.
Survivors include his soulmate of fifty-two years, Patricia Trombley; children, Carla Ohlson, Cathy (Ed) Lipke, Debbie (Steve) Riese, Larry (Debra) Trombley, Joe (Candi) Trombley, Jesse (Jean) Pauly, Lisa Trombley, Linda (Kurt) Pauly, Ringo (Michele) Pauly, Tom Beno, Todd (Michelle) Trombley; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; four children, Terry Trombley, Mary Beck-Crook, Ron W. Pauly, and Mike Spurlock; one granddaughter, Heather Lipke.
There will be no services or visitation. A celebration of Ron's life will take place next summer in Manitowish Waters. Cremation has taken place.
