Ronald F. Geidel
Waupun - Ronald Franklin Geidel, age 49, went home to meet his Savior Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at St. Agnes Hospital after a four-year battle with cancer. Ron, a resident of Waupun, was born June 22, 1970, the son of Ronald C. and Thelma (Gantner) Geidel of Oakfield. He attended St. Luke's Lutheran School of Oakfield, Winnebago Lutheran Academy, and graduated from Oakfield High School in 1988. He married Cheryl Seibel in June of 1989 and their divorce was two years later. Ron was employed for two years at Oshkosh Truck and for 26 years at Mercury Marine. Ron and his son, Bret, enjoyed fishing and hunting. Ron was often accompanied by his good friend, John Frey, for hunting and road trips. He could often be found cheering on his grandson playing baseball. Ron was a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church of Waupun.
Ron is survived by one son, Bret (Sarah) Geidel of Fond du Lac; two grandsons, Spencer and Ashton Geidel; his parents, Ronald and Thelma Geidel of Oakfield; a sister, Sara (Todd) Schmidt of Fond du Lac and their children Heather (Paul) Niebuhr of Elm Grove and Tyler Schmidt of St. Louis, MO; other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Franklin and Della Geidel and maternal grandparents, Herb and Lorraine Gantner.
Visitation will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 245 S. Second Street, Oakfield, with a Christian service following the visitation at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow in Avoca Cemetery, Oakfield.
The family of Ron F. Geidel cannot thank the staff at the Central Wisconsin Cancer Center of Fond du Lac enough for all the kindness and love shown to their father, son and brother. We are truly thankful for the compassionate care given Ron during his stay at St. Agnes Hospital. We are forever grateful to Pastor David Cooper for sharing God's love with Ron.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019