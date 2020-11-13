Ronald K. Haag
Fond du Lac - Sunrise on November 14, 1945 to Ronald E. Haag and Doris (Meyer) Haag and sundown on November 12, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Survived by his wife of 48 years Beverly (Ecker), brother Douglas Haag and sister-in-law Meg of Hartland, WI, sister Carol North of Stillwater, OK, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Preceded in death by his parents. Achieved BBA, MBA, and Associate Horticulture degrees. Worked as a purchasing manager for over 40 years; lifetime member of the National Purchasing Management Association, President of Fox Valley Purchasing Management Association. Taught at Fox Valley Technical College for several years. Served on the Board of Governors of the English Springer Spaniel Field Trial Association and ESSFTA Foundation. Member of FDL County Master Gardeners. Served in Viet Nan with the 199th Army Infantry in 1969-1970. Loved sharing life with Bev, gardening, hunting, fishing, outdoors, and laughing with friends and family. Raised and trained English Springer Spaniels for 40 years in hunting, obedience, and agility. Due to COVID, private entombment with full military honors will take place at Ledgeview Memorial Park at a later date.
