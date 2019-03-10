Ronald L. Riggs



Fond du Lac - Ronald Lee Riggs, 74, joined the love of his life, Dianne, in heaven on March 6, 2019 at Hospice Home of Hope. He was born October 11, 1944 in Suttons Bay, Michigan to James and Edith Pettengill Riggs. Ron was united in marriage to Dianne Ingrid Smet on April 1, 1967 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Fond du Lac.



Ron worked at Mercury Marine until his retirement. He was a very talented craftsman and was usually building something. Ron was always willing to lend a hand to those in need. More than anything, Ron loved his family and enjoyed spending time in Green Lake.



He is survived by three children, Lisa (Rick) Collien, Micheal (Kim) Riggs, and Sarah (Scott) Jaber; grandchildren, Eric (Lexi) Collien, Adam (Allie) Collien, Evan (Krista) Collien, Andrew (Sheldon Wood) Collien, Jordan Johnson, Nathan Johnson, Lauren Riggs, Mitchell Riggs and Ryan Riggs; great grandchildren, Aidyn Collien, Georgia Collien and Delilah Collien.



Ron is further survived by siblings, Jean Nelsen, Don Riggs, Melvin (Shirley) Riggs, and Anita Priest; his stepmother-in-law, Connie Smet; siblings-in-law, Donna (Gary) Charneski, Paul (Cathy) Smet, John (Jean) Smet, Mark (Melissa) Smet, Dan (Julie) Smet, Dan Firks; other relatives and many dear friends.



Ron was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings, Jim Riggs, Bud Riggs, Bob (Betty) Riggs, Alice Lorenz, Roger Riggs, Kay Murtha, Matt (Helen) Klumpyan and his parents-in-law, Elmer and Irene Smet.



Visitation: The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:45 AM at Holy Family Catholic Church, 271 4th Street Way in Fond du Lac.



Service: A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 12:00 PM following visitation at the church. Cremation has taken place.



Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Mar. 10, 2019