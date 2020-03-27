|
|
Ronald "Ron" Lauters
Kewaskum - Ronald "Ron" Lauters, 84, of Kewaskum, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Kettle Moraine Gardens in Kewaskum.
Ron is survived by his son, Jeffrey (Beth) Lauters of Steele ND, their children Wanda (Trevor) Thomsen and Tim (Nicole) Lauters. Great grandchildren, Mason and Rylie.
Daughter, Christine Nieskes, Town of Ashford and her children Kelly (Paul Zwick) Lauters and Christopher (fiancé Kate Miller). Great granddaughters Shyleen (fiancée Kevin) and Serena.
Daughter, Karen (Gary Collins) Lauters of St Joseph, MO and granddaughters Brittany (David Bracken) Collins and Sharon (Chris) Wescott. Great grandchildren David Jr, Charlie, Eli and Evaleigh.
Son, Randy (Cathy) Lauters of Brownsville, WI and grandsons Jeremy (Sara) Lauters and Tyler (Amanda) Lauters and 1 great grandson, Ryder.
He is further survived by his sisters Gladys Weinreich and Irene (Leroy) Gnacinski. Brothers James (JoAnne) Lauters and Daniel (Helen) Lauters.
Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his beloved Nellie Dowdal; son, Scott Lauters; former wife Crescentia Ruplinger; son-in-law, Robert Nieskes; and brother-in-law Clayton Weinreich.
Memorials are appreciated to the American Diabetes Association.
Due to the Covid - 19 outbreak, a private family celebration of life will be postponed to a later date.
Special thank you to Kettle Moraine Gardens of Kewaskum and Preceptor Hospice for the outstanding care provided to Ron and support to his family. Your kindness and compassion are greatly appreciated.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Ron's arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020