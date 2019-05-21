Ronald M. Scheberl



Oakfield - Ronald M. "Feedbag" Scheberl, 80, of Oakfield, died Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Hospice Home of Hope following a short battle with cancer. He was born March 14, 1939 in Brownsville, the son of Michael and Dorothy Adelmeyer Scheberl. Ronald served in the Army National Guard from 1962 - 1965. On August 26, 1961 he married Patsy A. Tetzlaff at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Oakfield. Ronald worked for Jacobson's Farmer Supply in Brownsville for 56 years until his retirement. He was a member of St. Luke's Ev. Lutheran Church in Oakfield and was a past Oakfield Village Board member. He was an avid Milwaukee Brewer and Green Bay Packer fan. He enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, snowmobiling, was an avid bowler, and threw horseshoes and darts.



He is survived by his wife, Patsy; one daughter, Lisa (Chris) Rost of Fond du Lac; daughter-in-law, Jan Scheberl of Fond du Lac; four grandchildren, Ashley (Mitch) Kempen, Brittany Scheberl, Megan Rost, and Joshua Rost; one great grandchild, Za'Riah Rost and one due in August. He is further survived by his siblings, Marlene (Roger) Youngbeck of West Bend, Bonnie (Bill) Vielbig of Oakfield, Karen (Rich) Ellis of West Bend, and Michael (Karen) Scheberl of Theresa; his loyal companion, Gordy; nieces, nephews, other relatives, many special neighbors and friends. He was preceded in death by his son, Randy Scheberl; his parents; father and mother-in-law, Joe and Nora Tetzlaff; step father, Fritz Ende; his one sister, LaVonne Makus; and nephew, Kevin Makus.



The visitation will be held Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 4:00 - 8:00 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home and again on Friday from 10:00 - 11:00 AM at the church. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, May 24, 2019 at St. Luke's Ev. Lutheran Church in Oakfield with Rev. Matthew Schwartz officiating. Burial will follow in Avoca Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers memorials in Ronald's name are appreciated to Hospice Home of Hope or St. Luke's Ev. Lutheran Church.



The family extends a special thank you to the staff at Hospice Home of Hope and Rev. Matthew Schwartz for the care and compassion shown to Ronald and his family.



