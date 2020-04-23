|
Ronald "RT" M. Thuermer
Malone - Ronald "RT" M. Thuermer, age 64, of Malone, entered into God's kingdom after a three-year courageous battle with cancer with his loving family at his side on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.
He was born May 27, 1955, in Fond du Lac to the late Rudolph & Viola (Sloper) Thuermer. He attended New Holstein High School. In 1974, he entered the United States Army and was honorably discharged in 1977.
On September 15, 1979, he married Sandra Schmitz at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Mount Calvary.
Ron had worked as a mechanic most of his working career; he retired from Wausau Equipment in 2018.
He was a member of St. Isidore Parish-Holy Cross Church in Mount Calvary, he was a member of the Abler-Engel Post 454 American Legion in Mount Calvary where he served as the Post Commander and the Firing Squad Commander for several years.
Ron enjoyed racing, whether it was when he was driving his own car or helping along with his son and friends as part of the pit crew. He also enjoyed hunting, going to Eagle River to watch the snowmobile races, spending time in his shop working on vehicles, but most of all, spending countless hours with his puppers.
RT is survived by his wife of 40 years, Sandra; three children, Brian (Danielle) Thuermer, Sara Thuermer, and Kelly (Jake) Bink; his step daughter, Kris (Matt) Giese and their children, Annika, Mattie, and Cassandra; his sister, Lou Ann Thuermer (Rose Carey); his mother-in-law, Donna Schmitz; his sisters-in-law, Ellie Thuermer, Micky Keifenheim, Nancy (Mike) Petrie, and Shelly (Scott) Schrage; his brothers-in-law, Mark (Barb) Schmitz, Kevin (Brenda) Schmitz, and Gary (Stephanie) Schmitz. He is further survived by many nieces; nephews, other relatives, friends, and his puppers (Coco, Mia Mae, and Trixie).
Preceding him in death were his parents, Rudolph & Viola Thuermer; his brother, Richard Thuermer; his father-in-law, Alvin Schmitz; his brother-in-law, Mark Keifenheim; and one special pupper, Bailey.
A private family service will take place and celebration of life will be held at a later time and will be announced.
RT's family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Dr. Jones and the staff at the Agnesian Cancer Center as well as the St. Agnes Hospice Hope staff for their wonderful care given to him during his illness.
The Sippel Funeral Home in St. Cloud is assisting the family (920) 999-2291 www.sippelfuneralhome.net.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020