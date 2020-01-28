Services
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Fond du Lac
31 E. Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 921-4420
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church,
N7987 Town Hall Road,
Eldorado, WI
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church,
Ronald W. Burrow


1961 - 2020
Ronald W. Burrow Obituary
Ronald W. Burrow

North Fond du Lac - Ronald W. Burrow, 58, of North Fond du Lac, died on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at his residence.

He was born on March 22, 1961, in Milwaukee, the son of Walter and Lois Heider Burrow. Ronald was a member of St. Peter's Church in Eldorado. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and riding his motorcycle.

He is survived by his three children: Darlene Burrow of North Fond du Lac, Jennifer (fiancé Gary) Burrow of Maple and Walter (Ashley) Burrow of Germantown; five granddaughters, one grandson, his mother, Lois Burrow of Van Dyne, his sister, Linda (Ronald) Kastelic of Theresa, his brother, Thomas Burrow of Van Dyne and his nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father, Walter.

VISITATION: Friends may call on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 11:00 - 12:00 PM at St. Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church, N7987 Town Hall Road, Eldorado.

FUNERAL: Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 12:00 PM, at St. Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church, with Rev. Aaron Odya officiating. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Milwaukee.

Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family. 920-921-4420
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020
