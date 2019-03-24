Services
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
5:00 PM
Ronald W. Hendricks


Fond du Lac - Ronald "Sonny" W. Hendricks, 80 of Hancock, WI, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Aspirus Hospital in Wausau. He was born November 10, 1938 in Menomonie, WI, the son of William and Frances Otto Hendricks. Ronald served in the U.S. Army from 1957 - 1960, stationed in Germany. On August 19, 1961 he married Theresa J. Boettcher at St. Louis Catholic Church in Fond du Lac. Ronald worked for Hutter Construction and was a 30 year member of Wisconsin Laborers Local 330. After retirement he worked part time for Badger State Auto Auction. He enjoyed feeding the birds, 4-wheeling, snowmobiling, bowling, playing cards, demolition derbies, watching NASCAR and the Green Bay Packers, and loved the outdoors, especially hunting.

He is survived by his wife, Theresa; two children, Connie (John) Hendricks Schenk of North Fond du Lac and Hugh (Jackie) Hendricks of Fond du Lac; two grandchildren, Anthony (Christina) Behlke and Michael (Keeli) Behlke; three great grandchildren, Huxley, Gracelyn, and Adalyn; two step grandchildren, Mason Sampson and Braxton Schuppe-Burroughs; one brother, Jerry (Betty) Hendricks of Fond du Lac; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents.

The visitation will be held Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 3:00 - 5:00 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home. The memorial service will be held at 5:00 PM on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the funeral home. Cremation has taken place and burial will be in Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in King, WI where military honors will be conducted.

Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Mar. 24, 2019
