Ronald W. Mattefs
Fond du Lac - Ronald W. "Bimbo" Mattefs, 67, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020, at St. Agnes Hospital.
He was born on July 29, 1952, in Fond du Lac, the son of Donald and Alta Hansen Mattefs. He was an active athlete playing football and baseball in high school. He was the first to throw a "No Hitter" for Coach Marty Paulson, in the spring of 1971. He was a graduate of L.P. Goodrich High School, Class of 1971. On March 24, 1989, he married Kathy M. Freiberg in Fond du Lac.
Ronald owned and operated Red's Bar from 1976-1977. He worked for Winnebago Distributing, Frank Motors and Lomira Auto, and retired from Converting Bio File Labs in Fond du Lac. He enjoyed bowling in many scratch city leagues, and his most recent passion was playing golf.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Mattefs of Fond du Lac, his daughter, Mindy (Julius) Ohlson of AZ, his stepson, Aaron (Kelly) Freiberg of Norwalk, WI, two grandchildren: Lily and Chase Freiberg; two sisters: Bonnie (Bud) Shaw and JoJo (Scott) Teichmiller; his brother Jerry (Judi) Mattefs, a brother-in-law, John (Bonnie) Williams, sister-in-law Barb Lange, and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his father and mother-in-law Glen and Joanne Williams, and his stepson Keith Freiberg.
VISITATION: Friends may call on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 4:00 - 8:00 PM and again on Thursday February 27, 2020 from 10:00 until the time of service at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 31 East Division Street, Fond du Lac.
FUNERAL: Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM, at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory. Burial will be at Ledgeview Memorial Park.
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020