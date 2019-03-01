Services
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
Fond du Lac - Ronny S. "Snap" Immel, 57, died Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at his residence in Fond du Lac. Ronny and his twin brother, Ricky, were born in Fond du Lac, Monday, December 4, 1961 to Duane and Marjorie (Zitlow) Immel.

Ronny was a delivery driver for Pit-Stop Portables of Fond du Lac for fourteen years.

Survivors include five siblings, Beverly Goebel of Eden, Butch (Laura) Immel of the Town of Empire, Deborah (John) Waterworth of Fond du Lac, Kevin (Kerry) Immel of the Town of Empire and Ricky (Pam) Immel of Silver Creek; an uncle, Jim Shepherd of North Fond du lac; his loving dog, Kili; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Karen (Gaylon) Sipple; a brother-in-law, Tom Goebel; and an aunt, Beatrice Shepherd.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM, Monday, March 4, 2019 at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave. in Fond du Lac. A funeral service will begin at 7:00 PM with cremation to follow the service.

Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Mar. 1, 2019
