Rosa L. Wolter
Mayville - Rosa L. Wolter, age 79, of Mayville passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020 at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac.
Rosa was born the daughter of Cecil and Nellie (Wackett) Gray on March 16, 1941 in Wyocena. She was graduate of Horicon High School. Rosa was united in marriage to Edward Wolter on April 28, 1959 in Zion Lutheran Church in Horicon. She was retired from Mayville Engineering Company. In her spare time, Rosa enjoyed the outdoors and taking care of her plants and flowers and watching the deer. She loved when her grandchildren and great grandchildren would come over.
Rosa is survived by her husband of 62 years- Edward of Mayville. Her sons- Terry (Jody Schroeder) Wolter and Todd (Debra) Wolter of Mayville. Her grandchildren- Jason (Melissa), Jessie (Sara), and Josey (Sarah) Schroeder, Jeremy Wolter, and Courtney Wolter. Her great grandchildren- Morgan and Molly. Her sister- Nancy Graf of Theresa. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A private family inurnment will be held at the Shrine of Rest Mausoleum in Fond du Lac.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences and other information please visit www.KoepsellFH.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.