Rosalyn J. Bard
Rosalyn J. (Pfeffer) Bard, age 80, was called home on May 21, 2020, at Clark County Rehabilitation and Living Center in Owen, WI, following a 10-year battle with bronchiectasis. Rosalyn was born on September 15, 1939, to Joseph and Gertrude Pfeffer in Burlington, WI. She graduated from Central High School in Salem, WI, in 1957. On September 5, 1959, she married Wayne E. Bard in Kenosha, WI.
In 1968 Rosalyn and Wayne relocated to Fond du Lac, WI, where Rosalyn was employed at Speed Queen in Ripon, WI. She retired in 2002 after 25 years of service. Rosalyn and Wayne relocated to Trego, WI, to enjoy their retirement later that year. Rosalyn was an avid gardener, outstanding cook, and enjoyed making quilts for her loved ones. She also loved to travel on the motorcycle with Wayne and spend time with family and friends. Prior to her illness, Rosalyn and Wayne enjoyed spending winters in Bluffton, AR. In her later years, she loved to watch and feed the birds. She knew the names of every bird that visited her feeders. Rosalyn had a great love for their beagle, Jessie.
Rosalyn is survived by her husband, Wayne, after 60 years of marriage; children: Kathleen Gutreuter, Karen Sobotta, Bryan (Brenda) Bard, Gregory (Linda) Bard, Sheila (Craig) Larson, and raised a granddaughter (6th child), Karla Gelhar, for the majority of her life. Rosalyn is further survived by 8 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; twin sister Rosalie Johann of Bristol, WI; and sisters Barbara Stevens of Wilmot, WI, and Patricia Watkins, of Minocqua, WI.
Rosalyn was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Gertrude Pfeffer; 2 brothers, Robert and Joseph; 3 sisters, twins Marge and Mary, and Dorothy; son-in-law John Gutreuter; granddaughter Jillian Bard; and great-grandsons Bryce Gelhar and Aidan Schueller.
Per Rosalyn's wishes, there will be no service. Cremation has taken place.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Spooner Funeral Home. Online memories or condolences may be left at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from May 27 to May 31, 2020