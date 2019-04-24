Roscoe E. Bertram



North Fond du Lac - Roscoe E. Bertram, 79, of North Fond du Lac, died Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Hospice Home of Hope. He was born February 28, 1940 in Versailles, Kentucky, the son of Ernest and Lula Marshall Bertram. Roscoe served in the U.S. Army from 1958 - 1962. On June 27, 1964 he married Judith M. Stachowski in Milwaukee and she preceded him in death on June 15, 2005. After serving in the military he worked for Caterpillar Inc. for 22 years and later Briggs and Stratton Corp. in Milwaukee until his retirement. He enjoyed stained glass, woodworking, photography, scuba diving, fishing, collecting records, stamps, and coins, and loved his cat, Callie.



He is survived by two children, Timothy (Pam) Bertram of Theresa and Monica (Mike) Fitzpatrick of Lamartine; four grandchildren, David (Gwen) Bertram, Jackie (Gary) Thompson, Stephanie (David) DeDecker, and Krystal (Kyle) DeRuyter; nine great grandchildren, Cayden, Hunter, and Lucas Thompson, Elizabeth, Joseph, and Timothy Bertram, Braxton, Brooklyn, and Briley DeRuyter; sister-in-law, Wanda Bertram; brother-in-law, Emil (Doris) Stachowski; nieces, nephews, and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Judith; father and mother-in-law, Emil and Rose Stachowski; siblings, Earl Bertram, Al (Mary) Bertram, Jesse (Barbara) Bertram, Pauline Vincent, Ruby Cherry, and Elsie (Ted) Gillick.



The visitation will be held Friday, April 26, 2019 from 1:00 - 5:00 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 5:00 PM on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home. Cremation has taken place.



In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated in Roscoe's name to the .



Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com. Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary