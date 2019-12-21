|
Rose Butzen
Fond du Lac - Rose Marie Butzen, 79, passed away on December 18, 2019 at St. Agnes Hospital with her family by her side. She was born November 1, 1940 in Neenah, WI, a daughter of George and Norma (Heegeman) Kramarczyk. Rose was united in marriage to Richard C. Butzen, Jr. on September 15, 1962.
Rose graduated from St. Agnes School of Nursing in 1962 and from Marian University in 1972 with a BSN. She had a career in nursing for 35 years before her retirement in 1998 from Marian University.
Rose was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church, a charter member of Marian University Nursing Honor Society, and a member and past officer of Branch 19 Catholic Knights Insurance Society.
She volunteered in hospice services of Ministry Home Care. She was known as the QLTN LDY. Rose contributed to numerous quilting projects for many organizations and institutions, and was a member of several quilting guilds.
Rose is survived by her loving husband Richard, daughter Theresa Darr of El Centro, CA, sons Richard (Christina), Steven (Kathryn) and Michael (Jennifer), all of Fond du Lac, and seven grandchildren Bridget, Jake, Hannah, Erin, Collin, Malaki and Justice. She is further survived by sisters Amelia Butzen of Appleton, Susan Knaack of Berlin and Kathleen Kramarczyk of Darlington, other relatives and friends.
Preceding Rose in death were her parents, two brothers, Peter Kramarczyk and George Paul Kramarczyk.
SERVICES: Rose's family invites relatives and friends for a time of visitation at Holy Family Catholic Church, 271 Fourth Street Way, Fond du Lac, on Monday, December 23, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 12:45 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated following visitation at 1:00 PM. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery.
A memorial in Rose's name will be established for nursing at Marian University.
