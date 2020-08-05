1/1
Rose J. Rosinsky
Manitowoc - Rose J. Rosinsky, age 91, formerly of Manitowoc, passed away Sunday morning, April 12, 2020 at Fond du Lac Lutheran Homes.

Rose, nee Rose Baloun was born on January 19, 1929 in Kewaunee, daughter of the late Joseph and Josie (Hinesh) Baloun. She attended grade school in Stangelville and graduated from Kewaunee High School with the class of 1947. On December 29, 1948 Rose was married to Kenneth DeBauch in Kewaunee. Ken preceded her in death in 1978. She then married Dennis Schoknecht on June 26,1967 in Manitowoc. He preceded her in death in 1986. Rose then married Carl Rosinsky on April 29, 1978 and Carl also preceded her in death on October 4, 1983.

Rose was employed at Leyse Aluminum in Kewaunee, later at Lapcor Plastics in Manitowoc and was employed at Tecumseh Products, New Holstein until her retirement in 1991.

Survivors include one son: Scott Marvin DeBauch; two daughters: Linda DeBauch Plummer and her husband Harvey, and Katherine DeBauch Granger; 13 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents: Joseph and Josie Baloun; her three husbands: Kenneth DeBauch, Dennis Schoknecht, Carl Rosinsky; two sons: Michael Kenneth DeBauch, Mark Joseph DeBauch; two sisters: Caroline DuPont; Anna Swintkoske; and her brother: Alois Baloun.

A Memorial Service be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Pfeffer Funeral Home, 928 South 14th Street, Manitowoc. Rev. Rachel Hacker will officiate with burial of her cremated remains at Progressive Farmers Cemetery in Tisch Mills. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. A luncheon will follow in the All-Care Center facility across the street from Pfeffer Funeral Home. The Jens Family Funeral Home & Crematory assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com






Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Calling hours
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Jens Family Funeral Home
AUG
8
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Jens Family Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Jens Family Funeral Home
1122 South 8th Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
920-682-1568
