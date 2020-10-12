Rose M. Ruedinger
Van Dyne - Rose M. Ruedinger, age 84 of Van Dyne died peacefully surrounded by her family in her residence on Sunday, October 11, 2020. Rose was born December 11th, 1935 in Neenah, WI to the late Elmer and Marie Ellis. Her father was a factory worker and farmer and her mother's family emigrated from Russia to better their lives.
She met her future husband Stanley Ruedinger of Nekimi, WI while roller-skating and were married on May 21, 1960 in Oshkosh, WI.
Together, they started farming in Van Dyne, WI in 1963. They farmed more than 20 years, in addition to owning and operating S & S Auto Body in Oshkosh for over 30 years.
She worked at Oshkosh B'Gosh and later Rural Community Insurance as a crop insurance claims agent covering Southeast and Central Wisconsin. She also volunteered her time and energy by providing home-baked goods for her church, school and North Fond du Lac Optimists events
She and Stanley worshipped at Presentation Parish in North Fond du Lac, WI.
Rose loved her family, relatives, neighbors, and enjoyed gardening, caring for animals, farming, doing crossword puzzles and was an avid reader. She was a lifelong care provider to her two children, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was energetic, vibrant, caring, and hardworking woman, and an amazing cook. She loved hosting large family gatherings on holidays with Thanksgiving and Christmas being her favorites. Her family and friends will dearly miss her dill pickles, buns, roasts, German potato salad, and snickerdoodle cookies.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Elmer Ellis, (Waterloo) and brother, Donnie Ellis, (Neenah).
She is survived by husband Stan, her son Allen of North Fond du Lac and Brian (Heidi) of Mukwonago; sister MaryAnne, Oshkosh and brother Bobby, West Bend; Grandchildren Matthew and Nicholas (Allen); Grace and Oliver (Brian) and great grandchildren Ashton, Behr, Charli and Casey (Matthew). All of whom she loved and touched deeply.
The family expresses their deepest gratitude and appreciation to Froedtert Cancer Center, St. Agnesian Cancer Center, and Preceptor Home and Hospice Care for the excellent care which Rose received during her fight against cancer. A special thank you is extended to Linda Reynolds for her wonderful care and companionship to Rose.
A private family "Celebration of Life" is being held at Calvary Cemetery in Fond du Lac, in lieu of a service. Arrangements are being made with Zacherl Funeral Home of Fond du Lac. In lieu of flowers, any contribution to the American Cancer Society
in Rose's name would be appreciated.