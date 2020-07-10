Rose Marie Backhaus
Kewaskum - Rose Marie Backhaus (nee Kiefer), formerly Goebel, age 87 years, of Kewaskum, formerly of Horicon, was called home to be with the Lord on July 8, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.
Rose Marie was born on October 20, 1932 in Lomira to Peter and Clara Kiefer (nee Schmidbauer). She was united in marriage to Henry J. Goebel on May 20, 1953 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Lomira. Henry passed away in 1985. Rose Marie was united in marriage to Victor Backhaus on January 5, 1991 at St. Malachy's Catholic Church in Horicon. Victor passed away in 2015.
Rose Marie graduated from Lomira High School. She was a loving and devoted mother. Rose Marie was an avid oil painter and card player her entire life. She loved all the beauty in life, was an enthusiastic plant lover and bird watcher.
Those Rose Marie leaves behind to cherish her memory include four children, Laure Goebel, Henry (special friend Linda Cole) Goebel, Tom Goebel and John (Mariana) Goebel. She is further survived by two sisters, Mary Ann Schalinske and Jean Alice (Art) Collien; sisters-in-law, Catherine Adelmeyer and Sr. Josephine Goebel CSA; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents and husbands; Rose Marie was preceded in death by infant twin sons, Roger and Robert Goebel; siblings, Andrew (Dolores) Kiefer, Hugo (Marion) Kiefer, Raymond (Joyce) Kiefer, Loraine (Nick) Cariello; and sisters-in-law, Margaret Buell, Marion O'Brien; Lorraine Wirth, Helen Nadolny; and brothers-in-law, Jerry Schalinske, Fr. Nicholas Goebel, and John Goebel.
Memorial Mass for Rose Marie will be held at 12:00 Noon on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church (331 Main St. - Kewaskum, WI 53040) with Father Jacob Strand officiating. Inurnment at St. Malachy's Cemetery in Horicon at a later date.
Rose Marie's family will greet relatives and friends at Church on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 10:00 am until the time of service.
Rose Marie's family extends their heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Horizon Hospice for the loving care they provided. A special thank you to Rose Marie's children: Laure, Henry, Tom and John for their devoted care during her final years at home.
Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhum-patten.com
) to share your condolences with the family.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Rose Marie's arrangements.