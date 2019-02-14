|
Rose Marie Reitz
Mequon - Rose Marie Reitz of Mequon, WI went home to be with the Lord on Thursday February 7, 2019 after a difficult battle with breast cancer.
Rose was born January 9, 1958 to Robert and Rena (Harper) Seidl in Wausau, WI. She graduated from Goodrich High School in 1976 and from Moraine Park Technical Institute in 1978 with her degree in Secretarial Sciences.
Rose married Theodore (Ted) Reitz on September 16, 1977 and in September of 2017 celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary. For the last 33 years, Rose worked for the law firm of Quarles and Brady, where in 2018 she received an Unsung Hero's Award for her work. Rose was also active in her community serving on both the Mequon Planning Commission and the Mequon Board of Appeals. She was a strong woman of faith and was active and dedicated to many roles of service to the Lord.
She leaves her loving memories to be cherished by her beloved husband Ted, her sons Terry of Sussex, Timothy of West Bend; grandsons Tyler, Rex and Henry; Father, Robert Seidl of Fond du Lac; Mother, Rena Seidl of Fond du Lac; Brother Rob of North Fond du Lac, WI; Sisters Nancy Bortfeld of Tucson, AZ, and Carole Wondra of Ripon, WI and many other loving and adoring family members.
Rose was preceded in death by her sister Elizabeth in 2018.
Visitation for Rose will be held on Saturday February 16th from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Schramka-Densow Funeral Home, 423 N Main Street, Thiensville, WI, with a service immediately following the visitation.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Froedtert Hospital Foundation, 9200 W Wisconsin Avenue, Wauwatosa, WI 53226 or the of Wisconsin, N19W24350 Riverwood Drive, Waukesha, WI 53188, in her name.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Feb. 14, 2019