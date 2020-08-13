1/
Rose Mary Costello
1939 - 2020
Rose Mary Costello

Fond du Lac - Rose Mary Costello, 81, of Fond du Lac, died Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Crossroads Nursing Home. She was born in Fond du Lac on August 8, 1939, the daughter of Eugene and Winifred Havey Costello. Rose Mary was a member of Holy Family Parish. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, and collecting.

She is survived by her sister, Elaine Lefeber of Fond du Lac; sister-in-law, Jean Costello of Greendale; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, David (Ruth) Costello, Leo Costello, and Robert Costello; sister, Rita Costello; brother-in-law, Harold Lefeber.

The visitation will be held Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 10:00 - 11:00 AM at St. John's Church in Byron. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday at church. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery in Byron. Due to Emergency Order #1 under Executive Order #82, masks are required while in attendance.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Heartland Hospice in Rose Mary's name.

The family extends a special thank you to the nurses and staff of Crossroads for the care and compassion given to Rose Mary over the years.

Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.






Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. John's Church
AUG
19
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. John's Church
AUG
19
Burial
St. John's Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
Memories & Condolences
August 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
