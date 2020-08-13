Rose Mary Costello
Fond du Lac - Rose Mary Costello, 81, of Fond du Lac, died Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Crossroads Nursing Home. She was born in Fond du Lac on August 8, 1939, the daughter of Eugene and Winifred Havey Costello. Rose Mary was a member of Holy Family Parish. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, and collecting.
She is survived by her sister, Elaine Lefeber of Fond du Lac; sister-in-law, Jean Costello of Greendale; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, David (Ruth) Costello, Leo Costello, and Robert Costello; sister, Rita Costello; brother-in-law, Harold Lefeber.
The visitation will be held Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 10:00 - 11:00 AM at St. John's Church in Byron. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday at church. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery in Byron. Due to Emergency Order #1 under Executive Order #82, masks are required while in attendance.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Heartland Hospice in Rose Mary's name.
The family extends a special thank you to the nurses and staff of Crossroads for the care and compassion given to Rose Mary over the years.
