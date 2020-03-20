Services
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Francis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Mary Iva "Toots" Francis


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rose Mary Iva "Toots" Francis Obituary
Rose Mary Iva "Toots" Francis

Eldorado - Rose Mary Iva "Toots" Francis, 84, formally of Eldorado, died peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the St. Francis Home in Fond du Lac, where she had resided the previous five years. She was born in Milwaukee on October 26, 1935 a daughter of Louis and Iva (Bernier) Schmitt. On June 30, 1962 Rose Mary married Joseph Wayne Francis in Eldorado. He preceded her in death on January 16, 2008.

Survivors include her daughter, Jean (Jim) Marcoe of Eldorado; three sons, Dean (Jeanne) Francis of Eldorado, Jeff (Tina) Francis of Tomah, Wis., and Scot (Carol) Francis of Eldorado; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren; siblings; and other relatives.

Service information is pending and will be made available at a future date with a complete obituary being published prior to the date of service.

Additional information and guestbook may be found at ueckerwitt.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
Download Now