Rose Mary Iva "Toots" Francis
Eldorado - Rose Mary Iva "Toots" Francis, 84, formally of Eldorado, died peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the St. Francis Home in Fond du Lac, where she had resided the previous five years. She was born in Milwaukee on October 26, 1935 a daughter of Louis and Iva (Bernier) Schmitt. On June 30, 1962 Rose Mary married Joseph Wayne Francis in Eldorado. He preceded her in death on January 16, 2008.
Survivors include her daughter, Jean (Jim) Marcoe of Eldorado; three sons, Dean (Jeanne) Francis of Eldorado, Jeff (Tina) Francis of Tomah, Wis., and Scot (Carol) Francis of Eldorado; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren; siblings; and other relatives.
Service information is pending and will be made available at a future date with a complete obituary being published prior to the date of service.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020