Rose Mary Iva "Toots" Francis
Eldorado - Rose Mary Iva "Toots" Francis, 84, formally of Eldorado, died peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the St. Francis Home in Fond du Lac, where she had resided the previous five years. She was born in Milwaukee on October 26, 1935 a daughter of Louis and Iva (Bernier) Schmitt. Rose Mary graduated from St. Mary's Spring High School and Marian College with a teaching degree. She began her teaching career in Fond du Lac and continued in the Rosendale-Brandon school district for 28 years. On June 30, 1962 Rose Mary married Joseph Wayne Francis in Eldorado where they lived for 39 years before moving to Fond du Lac. He preceded her in death on January 16, 2008. Rose Mary enjoyed taking care of her family, baking, spending time in the kitchen, and after retirement she enjoyed traveling with Joe, especially horse races in Kentucky. But her greatest joy was spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Rose Mary is survived by her daughter, Jean (Jim) Marcoe of Eldorado; three sons, Dean (Jeanne) Francis of Eldorado, Jeff (Tina) Francis of Tomah, Wis., and Scot (Carol) Francis of Eldorado; eight grandchildren, Erin (Justin) Bader, Tori (Mitchell) Pollesch, Ashley Francis, Brianna (Alex) Knutson, Maren Francis, Tucker Francis, Alexandria Francis, and Jessica Francis; four great-grandchildren, Camdin, Beckitt, Preslie, and Riley; She is further survived by one sister, Connie Forester; one brother, Bernard Schmitt; one sister-in-law, Mary Peterson; three brothers-in-law, Tom Francis, Harry Francis, Norm (Julie) Francis; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Iva; husband Joseph; one brother, Richard Schmitt; father and mother-in-law, Joseph and Edna; two brother-in-law, Jerome Forester and Dick Francis; four sisters-in-law; Mary Schmitt, Margaret Schmitt, Nancy Miller, and Martha Francis.
The visitation will take place on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home from 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM. Due to circumstances surrounding Covid-19 and the health of all in attendance, only 30 people will be allowed in our building at a time to visit with family. In addition, a mask is recommended while in attendance. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at Holy Family Church, 271 Fourth Street Way, at 11:30 AM. Entombment will take place at the Shrine of Rest Mausoleum, Ledgeview Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be direct to St. Francis Home or Agnesian Hospice.
