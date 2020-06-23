Rose Mary Iva "Toots" Francis
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rose Mary Iva "Toots" Francis

Eldorado - Rose Mary Iva "Toots" Francis, 84, formally of Eldorado, died peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the St. Francis Home in Fond du Lac, where she had resided the previous five years. She was born in Milwaukee on October 26, 1935 a daughter of Louis and Iva (Bernier) Schmitt. Rose Mary graduated from St. Mary's Spring High School and Marian College with a teaching degree. She began her teaching career in Fond du Lac and continued in the Rosendale-Brandon school district for 28 years. On June 30, 1962 Rose Mary married Joseph Wayne Francis in Eldorado where they lived for 39 years before moving to Fond du Lac. He preceded her in death on January 16, 2008. Rose Mary enjoyed taking care of her family, baking, spending time in the kitchen, and after retirement she enjoyed traveling with Joe, especially horse races in Kentucky. But her greatest joy was spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Rose Mary is survived by her daughter, Jean (Jim) Marcoe of Eldorado; three sons, Dean (Jeanne) Francis of Eldorado, Jeff (Tina) Francis of Tomah, Wis., and Scot (Carol) Francis of Eldorado; eight grandchildren, Erin (Justin) Bader, Tori (Mitchell) Pollesch, Ashley Francis, Brianna (Alex) Knutson, Maren Francis, Tucker Francis, Alexandria Francis, and Jessica Francis; four great-grandchildren, Camdin, Beckitt, Preslie, and Riley; She is further survived by one sister, Connie Forester; one brother, Bernard Schmitt; one sister-in-law, Mary Peterson; three brothers-in-law, Tom Francis, Harry Francis, Norm (Julie) Francis; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Iva; husband Joseph; one brother, Richard Schmitt; father and mother-in-law, Joseph and Edna; two brother-in-law, Jerome Forester and Dick Francis; four sisters-in-law; Mary Schmitt, Margaret Schmitt, Nancy Miller, and Martha Francis.

The visitation will take place on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home from 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM. Due to circumstances surrounding Covid-19 and the health of all in attendance, only 30 people will be allowed in our building at a time to visit with family. In addition, a mask is recommended while in attendance. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at Holy Family Church, 271 Fourth Street Way, at 11:30 AM. Entombment will take place at the Shrine of Rest Mausoleum, Ledgeview Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be direct to St. Francis Home or Agnesian Hospice.

Additional information and guestbook may be found at ueckerwitt.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jun. 23 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
30
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
Holy Family Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved