1/1
Rose Muraski
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rose Muraski

Brandon - Rose Muraski, 93, of Brandon, passed away at her home on July 20, 2020.

Rose was born on December 9, 1926 in Prairie Farm, WI. When she was a young girl she moved to Antigo, WI, where she attended school and graduated from Antigo High School in 1945. On June 5, 1948 she married Duane C. Muraski. In 1970 they opened their home to foster developmentally disabled children. Their home then became licensed for disabled adults. She was a groundbreaker in human services in the 1970's and remained a strong advocate throughout the remainder of her life. Both Donald Saffron and Chris Jensen, who moved in as foster children, have remained part of their family to present day. Rose was a very active member of Waupun United Methodist Church for many years. She was an excellent cook and baker, especially pies and cookies.

Rose is survived by her children: Tonja (Kevin) Palmer of Brillion, WI, Luke Muraski of Alto, Laurie (Tom) Schuld of Waupun, and Brian Muraski of Alto; 16 grandchildren: Sara, Seth, Toni, Andrea, Benjamin, Breanna, Micah, Rose, Aaron, Scott Jr., Grace, Calista, Hannah, Jessica, Isaac, and Corey; 11 great-grandchildren; siblings: Betty and Carrie Lou.

Rose was preceded in death by her husband, Duane Muraski on June 14, 2006; her sons: Keith Muraski on May 19, 1991, Bruce Muraski on October 27, 2018, and Scott Muraski on May 16, 2010; her mother, Ida in 1975; her father, Herman in 1965; and siblings: Herbert, Raymond, Jerry, and Lucille.

Private services are being held. Memorial services will be held at a later date.

A special thanks to the Agnesian Healthcare Hospice Team. You were a much loved group.

Memorial contributions can be directed to Waupun United Methodist Church in Waupun and Waupun Public Library.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jul. 21 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street
Waupun, WI 53963
920-324-3071
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved