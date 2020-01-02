|
Sister Rose Walters, CSA
Fond du Lac - Sister Rose Walters, CSA, formerly known as Sister Thomas More, died peacefully on December 15, 2019, at Nazareth Court and Center, Fond du Lac, WI.
Rose was born in Catherine, KS, on October 11, 1933, to Anthony Walters and Lidwina Polifka Walters. She had four sisters and six brothers.
Having initially attended Girls Catholic High in Hays, KS, Rose entered St. Agnes Convent, Fond du Lac, WI, in 1952, and graduated from St. Agnes High School. She made her profession of vows in the Congregation of Sisters of St. Agnes on August 15, 1955.
Sister Rose received a BS in Education from Marian College of Fond du Lac, WI; earned her MS in Education at Fort Hays State University, Hays, KS; and was certified in Pastoral Ministry and Clinical Pastoral Education by St. Louis University, St. Louis, MO. Throughout her life Sister pursued further education to enhance and broaden her professional preparation. Sister Rose was an elementary school teacher for 25 years in WI, OH, and IN. She was also Assistant Principal at St. Henry School, Fort Wayne, IN for six years. She ministered as Pastoral Assistant in New Haven, IN; in Parish Administration in New Almelo, KS, for four years; and did Pastoral Ministry at St. Nicholas of Myra Parish in Hays, KS. She served in Campus Ministry at Kansas State University for six years. Sister Rose was a Pastoral Minister at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Salina, KS, for 19 years.
In 2014 Sister Rose returned to Fond du Lac where she energetically engaged in numerous opportunities to volunteer. She offered the gift of presence, building personal relationships and encouraging people as they experienced times of critical need. Sister's heart was drawn to those who were poor or marginalized. Her volunteer ministries included: tutor for Fond du Lac Adult Literacy Program; facilitator and mentor in the Getting Ahead Program sponsored by the St. Vincent De Paul Society; and spiritual care volunteer at Hospice Home of Hope. On a lighter side, Sister Rose was a devoted fan of her sports teams, the Kansas University Jayhawks, the Kansas City Chiefs and the St. Louis Cardinals.
Sister Rose was preceded in death by her parents Anthony and Lidwina Walters; her brothers Herbert, Delbert, Marvin, Daniel, Patrick; and her sister Dolores Giebler.
She is survived by her brother Thomas; her sisters Catherine Perino, Nettie Kuhn-Verdi and Sister Ann Walters, CSA; her nieces and nephews; and the Sisters of St. Agnes, with whom she lived, prayed and ministered.
Cremation has taken place. There will be a Prayer Service on Thursday, January 9, at 11:00 a.m. at Nazareth Court and Center Chapel, 375 Gillett Street, Fond du Lac, WI.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, January 9, at 2:00 p.m. at St. Francis Home Chapel, 33 Everett Street, Fond du Lac, WI. The presider will be Father Ken Smits, Capuchin. Burial will take place at St. Catherine Cemetery, Catherine, KS, at a date to be determined.
Memorials can be directed to the CSA Mission Advancement Office, 320 County Road K, Fond du Lac, WI 54937.
The Sisters of St. Agnes are grateful to the nurses and staff of Nazareth Court and Center, and to the staff of Hospice Hope, for their care of Sister Rose in the past months.
Zacherl Funeral Home is serving the Congregation of Sisters of St. Agnes.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2020