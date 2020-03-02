|
|
Roseann M. Mand
Fond du Lac - Roseann M. Mand, age 81, of Fond du Lac, died Sunday, March 1, 2020, at St. Agnes Hospital. She was born on October 12, 1938, in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Alfred and Viola (Jurgensmier) Emerich. On May 4, 1957, she married Paul J. Mand Sr. in St. Peter. He preceded her in death on March 21, 1993. Roseann worked as a CNA at St. Francis Home until retiring in 2017. She loved to socialize and visit with friends. Roseann enjoyed going out to eat and the company of people of all ages.
Survivors include her children, Richard (Jackie) Mand of Fond du Lac, Janet (Mike) Schneider of New Holstein, Paul (Lisa) Mand of Fond du Lac, daughter-in-law, Arlene Mand of St. Peter; grandchildren, Jenny (Jason) Rosenthal, Samantha (Joe) Calliari, Ashley, Kyle, and Hailey Mand, Dylan Schneider, Sierra and Hayden; five great-grandchildren; one brother, Jim (Pat) Emerich of Neshkoro; and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Paul; two sons, Jeff and Charles; one great-granddaughter.
Visitation will take place on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, from 3-7 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. A funeral service will follow the visitation at the funeral home at 7:00 PM. Cremation has taken place. Private family interment will take place at St. Peter Cemetery.
Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020