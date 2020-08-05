Rosella "Sally" Jagdfeld
Fond du Lac - Rosella J. "Sally" Jagdfeld, 100, died on August 4, 2020 at St. Francis Home where she has resided for over nine years. She was born in Lamartine township on June 24, 1920 to Gregor and Juliana (Freund) Schmitz. She graduated from Fond du Lac Senior High School in 1938. Sally married Lloyd Jagdfeld on April 11, 1942 at St. Patrick's Church in Fond du Lac. Sally was a member of St. Patrick's Parish and its Altar and Rosary Society serving several years as financial secretary. Later she was a member of Presentation Parish. She was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Auxiliary and served on its board and as secretary.
During WWII she worked at Infant Socks. Later she worked for many years as an office worker at the Fond du Lac Department Store until its closing. Subsequently she was employed in the office at Edith's Bridal where she worked until after her ninetieth birthday.
Sally and Lloyd enjoyed traveling the U.S., dancing to the Big Band sound, and occasional casino trips. She took great joy in children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Sally was an avid bowler. She served many leagues as secretary and for many years was both a director and secretary of the Fond du Lac Women's Bowling Association. Sally was given a lifetime achievement award by the organization and was inducted into their Hall of Fame in 2013.
Rosella is survived by her three sons, Jim (Mary), Greg (Patsy), and Fred (Laura). She is further survived by 11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Sally is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband in 1997, her sister Augusta Flanagan, and her brother Raymond Schmitz. She was further preceded in death by brothers in law and sisters in law Chester Flanagan, Delphine Schmitz, Grace and Larry Kuether, Ivan Jagdfeld and Carol and Ralph Tym, a nephew David Schmitz and a niece Mary Burkhardt.
Due to present circumstances a private service will be held for the family.
The family would like to thank the entire staff at St. Francis Home for the care they have given and kindness they have shown to Sally during her many years there. They would also like to thank Dr. Michael Sergi for his care for Sally and other family members through the years.
The family asks that any memorials be given to St. Mary's Springs Academy, Hospice Hope or the charity of your choice
