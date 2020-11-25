Rosemarie "Rosie" Dean
Fond du Lac - Rosemarie "Rosie" Dean passed away in her sleep on November 23rd, 2020 at the young age of 85 years. She has left behind a hell of a lot of stuff for her daughter, Julie Dean, her two sons, Richard (Peggy) Dean, Randy (Kim) Dean to know what to do with. If you have interest in any owl knick knacks, a large clock with no timing arms, countless cardinal blankets, and bird sweatshirts please wait the appropriate amount of time and let us know. Tomorrow would be great!
Rosie had a spirit like no other, and was gifted with the ability at any moment to tell any person what she thought, good or bad. She always told the truth even if you didn't want to hear it. She was genuine to a fault. She was soft at heart and sensitive, but never sugar coated anything. Her extensive vocabulary was more of the four-letter sorts. She was extremely proficient at emphasizing the use of "s" and "f" words in ways that sometimes we couldn't even comprehend.
One of her favorite sayings was, "Well you gonna make me a drink or what?" Some of her favorite times were watching the birds, tending to her plants, and gardening. She loved a great Friday night fish fry with a solid old fashion. In the hospital yesterday, she stated she wanted an ice-cold beer. She was one heck of a Green Bay Packer and Milwaukee Brewer fan. She loved Brett Favre baby! She had three great dogs that I can remember: Snip, Holly, and of course Sassy. I even remember her favorite black cat named...Whiskey!
However, I would guess that her greatest memories were with her late husband Lloyd Dean when they gambled and spent time traveling the state of Wisconsin visiting their loved ones. I can remember the countless ball games they were at, and all the family functions, which almost always involved Sheepshead and gambling. Rosie married Lloyd on April 23rd, 1955. Rosie lost Lloyd, her love, on January 25th, 2005, a few months before they could celebrate 50 years of marriage.
She was able to find friendship, and I would even say boyfriend in neighbor, Frank Hernandez. She would love to entertain and talk with Frank everyday. She too lost Frank in May of 2017. I was driving with Rosie last summer when we went by an older gentleman in a yellow corvette convertible, and he was by himself. I said grandma you want me to get his number for you? Without missing a beat she said, "I have buried two already. I am done with that."
Rosemarie was preceded in death by her parents Lawrence and Lucille Staehler, her husband Lloyd Dean, her sisters Evie (Al) Knepprath, Arlene (Ray) Herriges, Preston Pierce, and friend Frank Hernandez.
Rosie is survived by her Brother Ronald (Cheri) Staehler, her sister Jeanette Pierce, her three children: Julie Dean, Richard (Peggy) Dean, Randy (Kim) Dean, her nine grandchildren: Brian (Kristy) Zacho, Jenny (Randy) Quade, Kristopher (Amber) Zacho, Tony (Kim) Dean, Tom Dean, Brad (Megan) Dean, Michael (Alex) Dean, Jon Dean, Jake Dean, Her 14 great grandchildren: Brayden Zacho, Kerick Zacho, Asher Zacho, Collin Quade, Camille Quade, Carter Quade, Cale Quade, Madisyn Zacho, Hayden Dean, Tayler Dean, Logan Dean, Maverick Dean, Jack Dean, and Bensyn Dean.
In each one of us is Rosie's Spirit. It's a happiness with life, it's a passion for people, and it's a love you can't explain. Rosie will be truly missed by all. As only Rosemarie could say..."Keep Given-er Baby!"
Private family burial will take place at Estabrooks Cemetery.
