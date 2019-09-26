|
Rosemary A. Freund
Fond du Lac - Rosemary A. Freund, 88, a resident of Lakeview Assisted Living in Fond du Lac, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Hospice Home of Hope.
She was born on July 21, 1931, in Johnsburg, the daughter of Edward and Lorraine Buechel Freund. On June 27, 1950, she married Joseph William Freund at St. John the Baptist Church in Johnsburg, WI. He preceded her in death on August 28, 2003.
Rosemary worked at St. Agnes Hospital as a cleaning lady, Infant Socks, and owned and operated Joe Freund Distributing with her husband for 34 years. She was a member of Elk's Club - Ladies of the Elks Auxiliary, Fond du Lac Moose Lodge #2564 and was a member of Holy Family Parish - St. Mary's Church.
She is survived by her children: Roger (Jacqueline) Freund of Van Dyne, Linda (Francis) Schmitz of Fond du Lac, Michael Freund of Fond du Lac, Patrick (Paula) Freund of Fond du Lac, Barbara (Mark Clough) Golemgeski of Portage, and Laurie (Terry) Fleischfresser of Fond du Lac; 14 grandchildren: Jennifer (Josh) Furgeson, Margaret (Bryan) Kries, Meredith Freund, Brian (Colise) Schmitz, Amanda (Mathew) Kane, Jamie (Joseph) Perry, Nichole (fiancé Mike Waggener) Freund, Jeremy Freund, Brandon Freund, Deric Golemgeski, Tanya (Corbin) Stenz, Aaron Golemgeski, Lea (Jordan) Edwards and Brent Fleischfresser; 16 great-grandchildren: Izzabella, Ira, Ivanna, Mason, Christopher, Cole, Carter, Addisun, Kaiden, Greyson, Zachery, Tyler, Quentine, Brielle, Madison, and Alexander; her sister-in-laws: Betty Freund, Sally Barbeau, Rosalie Freund and Gladys Freund all of Fond du Lac.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Joseph Freund, her infant grandson David Freund, her brothers: Leander, Sylvester (Paul), Donald, Jerome, and James Freund; daughter-in-law, Kathryn Freund; parents-in-law: Leo and Cecelia Freund; brother-in-laws: Alex Freund, Harvey Freund and Eugene Loose; and her sister-in-laws: Edna Sina, Lucille Loose, Rita Freund and Patronilla (Pat) Stenz.
VISITATION: Friends may call on Friday, September 27, 2019, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel, 31 East Division Street, Fond du Lac, and again on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 9:00 - 10:00 a.m. at St. Peter's Catholic Church of Holy Family Parish, N8079 Church Road, St. Peter.
FUNERAL: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Peter's Catholic Church. Entombment will follow at Chapel of the Risen Christ Mausoleum in Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to or Hospice Home of Hope.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019