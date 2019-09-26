Services
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Fond du Lac
31 E. Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 921-4420
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Fond du Lac
31 E. Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Peter's Catholic Church of Holy Family Parish
N8079 Church Road
St. Peter, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Peter's Catholic Church
N8079 Church Road
St. Peter, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary Freund
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary A. Freund


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosemary A. Freund Obituary
Rosemary A. Freund

Fond du Lac - Rosemary A. Freund, 88, a resident of Lakeview Assisted Living in Fond du Lac, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Hospice Home of Hope.

She was born on July 21, 1931, in Johnsburg, the daughter of Edward and Lorraine Buechel Freund. On June 27, 1950, she married Joseph William Freund at St. John the Baptist Church in Johnsburg, WI. He preceded her in death on August 28, 2003.

Rosemary worked at St. Agnes Hospital as a cleaning lady, Infant Socks, and owned and operated Joe Freund Distributing with her husband for 34 years. She was a member of Elk's Club - Ladies of the Elks Auxiliary, Fond du Lac Moose Lodge #2564 and was a member of Holy Family Parish - St. Mary's Church.

She is survived by her children: Roger (Jacqueline) Freund of Van Dyne, Linda (Francis) Schmitz of Fond du Lac, Michael Freund of Fond du Lac, Patrick (Paula) Freund of Fond du Lac, Barbara (Mark Clough) Golemgeski of Portage, and Laurie (Terry) Fleischfresser of Fond du Lac; 14 grandchildren: Jennifer (Josh) Furgeson, Margaret (Bryan) Kries, Meredith Freund, Brian (Colise) Schmitz, Amanda (Mathew) Kane, Jamie (Joseph) Perry, Nichole (fiancé Mike Waggener) Freund, Jeremy Freund, Brandon Freund, Deric Golemgeski, Tanya (Corbin) Stenz, Aaron Golemgeski, Lea (Jordan) Edwards and Brent Fleischfresser; 16 great-grandchildren: Izzabella, Ira, Ivanna, Mason, Christopher, Cole, Carter, Addisun, Kaiden, Greyson, Zachery, Tyler, Quentine, Brielle, Madison, and Alexander; her sister-in-laws: Betty Freund, Sally Barbeau, Rosalie Freund and Gladys Freund all of Fond du Lac.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Joseph Freund, her infant grandson David Freund, her brothers: Leander, Sylvester (Paul), Donald, Jerome, and James Freund; daughter-in-law, Kathryn Freund; parents-in-law: Leo and Cecelia Freund; brother-in-laws: Alex Freund, Harvey Freund and Eugene Loose; and her sister-in-laws: Edna Sina, Lucille Loose, Rita Freund and Patronilla (Pat) Stenz.

VISITATION: Friends may call on Friday, September 27, 2019, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel, 31 East Division Street, Fond du Lac, and again on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 9:00 - 10:00 a.m. at St. Peter's Catholic Church of Holy Family Parish, N8079 Church Road, St. Peter.

FUNERAL: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Peter's Catholic Church. Entombment will follow at Chapel of the Risen Christ Mausoleum in Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to or Hospice Home of Hope.

Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosemary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Fond du Lac
Download Now