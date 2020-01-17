|
|
Rosemary (Korb) Casper
of New Holstein - Rosemary (Korb) Casper, age 91, of New Holstein, passed away with her family at her side on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Caring Hands Assisted Living in New Holstein.
Rosemary was born November 16, 1928, in Brothertown to Egidius & Leanora (Buechel) Korb. She attended grade school in Marytown.
On June 3, 1952, she married Leroy Casper at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Marytown. Leroy and Rosemary farmed on the family farm in Marytown until Leroy's death in June of 1990. After her husband's death, she moved to New Holstein.
Rosemary was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Marytown and the Altar & Rosary Society. She helped decorate the church for special events and enjoyed quilting with the ladies of the church.
She loved being outdoors in her flower gardens; but her true passion was decorating cakes. Rosemary made cakes for all occasions from weddings to birthdays. Her grandchildren grew up eating what we called "Cake Crumbs" with ice cream or whipped cream from cakes that didn't turn out to her liking.
Survivors include her sons, Gary Casper of Sheboygan and Michael (JoAnn) Casper of New Holstein and her daughter, Joan (Jim) Stephany of New Holstein; five grandchildren, Jay (Jen) Stephany of Appleton, Jackie (Nick) Goebel of Franklin, Jeremy (Alisa) Stephany of Fond du Lac, Corey (Eva) Casper of Minneapolis, and Cody Casper of New Holstein; and five great-grandchildren, Hailey, Alexis, Izzy, Colson, Damon. She is further survived by two sisters, Martina Franzen of New Holstein and Esther Ditter of Chilton; and her sister-in-law, Gloria Casper of New Holstein.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Leroy; her parents, Egidius & Leanora Korb; her brother, Wilfred (Angeline) Korb; brothers-in-law & sisters-in-law, Joe Franzen, Ernie Ditter, Gilbert (Marie) Casper, Robert (Marcella) Casper, Edgar Casper, Marcella (Harold) Birschbach, Clarice (Anthony) Schmitz, and Jerome Casper.
A Liturgy Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Marytown (N10232 County Road G, New Holstein, WI 53061). Rev. Larry Abler, O.F.M. Cap will officiate. Rosemary will be laid to rest next to her husband, Leroy, in the parish cemetery following the Mass.
Visitation: Family and friends may visit with Rosemary's family at the church in Marytown on Wednesday, January 22nd from 10:00 AM until 12:30 PM.
Rosemary's family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the Calumet County Home Care & Hospice and the wonderful staff at Caring Hands who took care of her for the past three years.
For additional details, please contact the Sippel Funeral Home in New Holstein (920) 898-4300 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020