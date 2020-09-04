1/1
Rosemary E. Mathews
1936 - 2020
Fond du Lac - Rosemary E. Mathews, 83, of Fond du Lac, passed away peacefully Thursday, September 3, 2020 at her home after a short battle with cancer. She was born November 14, 1936 in Watertown, the daughter of Herman and Ruth Bayer Aumann. On August 18, 1956 she married Donald C. Mathews in Fort Atkinson and he preceded her in death on June 25, 2001. Rosemary worked as a secretary at church and also at the Fond du Lac County Courthouse. She enjoyed golfing, traveling, shopping, spending her winters in Florida, and loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Capelle of Fond du Lac; three grandchildren, Craig (Kaely) Capelle, Brent Capelle, and Kayla Capelle; great granddaughter, Sadie; her fiancé, Ron Pinkham of New Jersey; and her sister, Ruthann (Paul) Weber of Cross Plains. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald; and her son, Douglas.

The visitation will be held Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 4:30 - 6:30 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home. Due to Emergency Order #1 under Executive Order #82, masks are required while in attendance. A private funeral service will take place. Burial will be held in Woodlawn Cemetery in Grafton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Agnesian Hospice in Rosemary's name.

Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.






Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
04:30 - 06:30 PM
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
