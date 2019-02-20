Rosemary Julia Schmitz



Fond du Lac - Rosemary Julia Schmitz, 95, passed away at Villa Loretto in Mt. Calvary on February 14, 2019, where she resided for the last month. Rosemary was born on August 26, 1923, in Johnsburg to Albert and Catherine (Winkel) Stephany.



On August 24, 1947, she married John Schmitz in Johnsburg. John and Rose farmed in Johnsburg until his death on May 17, 1977. Rose then moved to the village of Johnsburg. Rosemary was a house keeper for several Fond du Lac families before retiring. In 2013, Rose moved to the Villa Rosa in Mt. Calvary.



Rosemary was a lover of all animals, especially dogs. She was the happiest when she had a dog in her life to care for and love. She was also an avid reader and books surrounded her throughout her life. Even in her last days she could be seen reading one of her travel books. In her later years Rosemary became an extensive traveler going throughout the world. Rosemary also loved baseball, but mostly was an avid Chicago Cubs fan thrilling at their World Series win in 2016.



Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one sister and brother-in-law, Lucille and Sylvester Haensgen. She was also preceded in death by her brothers and sisters-in-law, Alex and Leona Schmitz, Gregor and Lorraine Pickart, Esther and Regis Sippel, and Arlyn and Frances Bord.



Rose is survived by many nieces, nephews, and close friends.



Visitation will take place on Saturday, February 23, 2019, from 10:30 AM until 11:30 AM at Villa Loretto Chapel, N8114 County Road WW, Mt. Calvary, WI, 53057. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow the visitation in the chapel at 11:30 AM. Cremation has taken place. Interment will take place at a later date at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Cemetery, Johnsburg, WI.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Cristo Rey Ranch, N8102 County Road WW, Mt. Calvary, WI, 53057.



Additional information and guestbook can be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary