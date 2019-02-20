Rosemary R. Sheridan



Fond du Lac - Rosemary Regina Sheridan, 89 of Fond du Lac passed away Friday, February 16th, at St Francis Home in Fond du Lac after a short illness. She was born December 21, 1929, in New Holstein, one of six children born to Leo and Rose Morgen.



Following her graduation from New Holstein High School in 1947 she took her first job at Tecumseh as a bookkeeper. Finding the love of her life, Bernard Sheridan, they married on April 19, 1950 at Holy Rosary Church in New Holstein and then moved to the family farm, Luxerin Farms, taking on all the many duties of a farm wife. As members of the Guernsey Association and later the Holstein-Friesian Association of America, they received numerous individual awards for their outstanding dairy herd and operation. Rosemary was heard saying: "Barney would buy a cow and then I would have to figure out how to pay for it." They were truly loving partners. Upon his death on April 30, 1993, Rosemary has kept the farm operating. Rosemary also owned and operated Paddy's Pizza in Eden from 1998-2015 and is a member of Envision Greater Fond du Lac.



Being an avid seamstress and as a member of St Mary's Church in Eden, she developed, organized, and provided costumes for the Eden CYO Talent Show for many years. She was also a proud sponsor of the University of Wisconsin Marching Band at the Eden Fireman's Picnic and Parade.



Survivors include two sons: Frank of Campbellsport, Clarence Michael (Desta) of Longwood, Florida; two daughters, Mary Kedinger (Herb) of Fond du Lac, and Patricia Johnson of Indianapolis with a special thanks to Marian Sheridan, daughter-in-law.



She was very proud of her seven grandchildren, Adam and Ryan Sheridan, Morgan Schmidt, Jessica Kiedrowski, Jennifer and Jacob Kedinger, Kellie Barr, Michael and Lindsay Sheridan along with thirteen great grandchildren Keegan, Cullen, and Kenzie Kiedrowski; Juliet, Joshua, Jonathan, and Jonah Kedinger; Everett, Liam, and Graham Sheridan; Melody Schmidt, and Kieran and Josie Barr. Also surviving her are sister, JoAnn (RIchard) Geiser, brother, Robert (Sue) Morgen, sister-in-law, Ellen Morgen, sister-in-law, Jean Ann Schmitz, and brother-in-law, Patrick (Joanne) Sheridan.



Memorials can be directed to Ambassador Agriculture Program.



Visitation: Rosemary's family invites relatives and friends for a time of visitation at Shepherd of the Hills, W1562 County Road B, Eden, on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 9:30 to 11:15 AM.



Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the church on Saturday, following visitation at 11:30 AM. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Fond du Lac.



Online condolences can be expressed at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com. Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary