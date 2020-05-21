|
Rosemary V. Balthazor
Fond du Lac - Rosemary V. Balthazor, 94, of Fond du Lac, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Harbor Haven Health and Rehabilitation. She was born September 29, 1925 the daughter of Myron and Ruth Gross in Fond du lac. On October 16, 1948 she married Gerald Balthazor at St. Patrick's Church in Fond du Lac. Above all, Rosemary loved and was devoted to her family. She enjoyed visiting and talking on the phone, holiday gathering and birthday parties with family and friends. She also enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, craft projects, shopping and watching the Lawrence Welk show. She was a member of Holy Family Parish, where she volunteered many hours, the Altar and Rosary Society, TOPS weight loss club for 40 years and her Chicken Little Club that gathered for meals and socializing.
She is survived by five sons, Bruce (Linda), Alan (Debra), Mark (Sonia), Dave, and Bill Balthazor; 13 grandchildren, Barbara (Todd) Gorman, Andrea (Kevin) Haen, Lori (Rick) Marion, James (Holly) Balthazor, Scott Lockwood, Kevin (Christina) Balthazor, Ryan Balthazor, Brian Balthazor, Michael, Balthazor, Amy Balthazor, David Balthazor, Brenda (Adam) Propson, and Geoff (Nicole Kraft) Balthazor; 21 great-grandchildren; one great great-grandchild; and special friends, Dick and Janet Zehren and Edi Moore. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gerald; son, Daniel; granddaughter, Julie; sister, Dorothy Scherer; and brother, Myron Gross.
There will be a private family funeral service for immediate family. Entombment will take place at Chapel of the Risen Christ Mausoleum, Calvary Cemetery.
The family would like to extend a thank you to the staff at Harbor Haven for their care and compassion for Rosemary.
Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from May 21 to May 31, 2020