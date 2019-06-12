Services
Zacherl Funeral Home, inc.
875 East Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-6860
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
271 4th Street Way
Fond du Lac, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Holy Family Catholic Church,
271 4th Street Way
Fond du Lac, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosie Gilgenbach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosie B. Gilgenbach


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rosie B. Gilgenbach Obituary
Rosie B. Gilgenbach

Fond du Lac - Rosie B. Gilgenbach, age 93, passed away on June 10th, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

Rosie was born on June 3, 1926 to Amelia Huebner in Fond du Lac.

Rosie was united in marriage to Harold Gilgenbach on May 4, 1946 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Fond du Lac. First, she worked as a cook at Faris' Bar. Rosie then worked at Fred Rueping's Leather Company, Infant Socks, she retired from Wells Corporation, and went on to work for Action Advertising.

Rosie was full of life, she bowled for years at Karl Ray Lanes. She loved to decorate her home inside and out, enjoyed gardening, sewing, travelling, shopping, and also loved a good party with her friends and family. Rosie's greatest joy in life was being a grandma and great-grandma.

Rosie is survived by her daughter, Nancy Jo (Terry) Schmitz; daughter-in-law, Sharon (Scholl) Gilgenbach; grandchildren, Jeff (Patty) Seckar, Angie (Scott) Dowidat, Rick (Michelle) Gilgenbach, Scott (Jo) Gilgenbach, Todd (Jenny) Gilgenbach, Harold "Chip" (Anna) Gilgenbach; 13 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Ray Gilgenbach; and many other friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Harold; son, Richard "Gilly" Gilgenbach; son-in-law, John Seckar; siblings, Emma and Arnie; and her best friend, Lois.

Services: Visitation will be on Friday, June 14th, from 10:00 to 11:45am at Holy Family Catholic Church, 271 4th Street Way in Fond du Lac, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 pm. Entombment will take place at Ledgeview Memorial Park Mausoleum.

Rosie's family wishes to extend a thank you to the staff of Liberty House in Fond du Lac and Agnesian Hospice Hope for their special care of Rosie.

As Rosie always said, "Life is for the Living".
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Zacherl Funeral Home, inc.
Download Now