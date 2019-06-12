Rosie B. Gilgenbach



Fond du Lac - Rosie B. Gilgenbach, age 93, passed away on June 10th, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.



Rosie was born on June 3, 1926 to Amelia Huebner in Fond du Lac.



Rosie was united in marriage to Harold Gilgenbach on May 4, 1946 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Fond du Lac. First, she worked as a cook at Faris' Bar. Rosie then worked at Fred Rueping's Leather Company, Infant Socks, she retired from Wells Corporation, and went on to work for Action Advertising.



Rosie was full of life, she bowled for years at Karl Ray Lanes. She loved to decorate her home inside and out, enjoyed gardening, sewing, travelling, shopping, and also loved a good party with her friends and family. Rosie's greatest joy in life was being a grandma and great-grandma.



Rosie is survived by her daughter, Nancy Jo (Terry) Schmitz; daughter-in-law, Sharon (Scholl) Gilgenbach; grandchildren, Jeff (Patty) Seckar, Angie (Scott) Dowidat, Rick (Michelle) Gilgenbach, Scott (Jo) Gilgenbach, Todd (Jenny) Gilgenbach, Harold "Chip" (Anna) Gilgenbach; 13 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Ray Gilgenbach; and many other friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Harold; son, Richard "Gilly" Gilgenbach; son-in-law, John Seckar; siblings, Emma and Arnie; and her best friend, Lois.



Services: Visitation will be on Friday, June 14th, from 10:00 to 11:45am at Holy Family Catholic Church, 271 4th Street Way in Fond du Lac, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 pm. Entombment will take place at Ledgeview Memorial Park Mausoleum.



Rosie's family wishes to extend a thank you to the staff of Liberty House in Fond du Lac and Agnesian Hospice Hope for their special care of Rosie.



As Rosie always said, "Life is for the Living". Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary