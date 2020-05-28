Ross James and Lois Ann Beirne



After 54 years of marriage, Jim and Lois were called home within two months of each other. Jim was born to Ross T and Gwendolyn (Neff) Beirne on April 27, 1943 and died on October 25, 2019. He was a 1961 graduate of Goodrich High School. Lois was born to Art and Erma Lee on March 10, 1946 and died on December 15, 2019. She was a 1964 graduate of Goodrich High School.



Jim and Lois were married on March 13, 1965 at the Division Street Methodist Church. They had two children, Heidi Jo Gard (Alan) and Todd James (Stephanie). They are further survived by their grand-children Benjamin Gard, Nicholas Gard, Jacob Gard and Madison Gard and Taylor Beirne and Brandan Beirne, as well as step -grand-children Taylor and Marissa and two step great-grandchildren, Jim's brothers Michael C. of Bullhead City, AZ and Thomas R. of Neenah, WI. They are further survived by a special Aunt, Ruth Beirne.



They were preceeded in death by Jim's parents Ross and Gwen Beirne and Lois' parents Art and Erma Lee and Lois' brother Art(Lynn) Jr.



A private memorial will be held in their honor this summer.









