Reverend Roy Anthony Mateljan
Fond du Lac - Reverend Roy Anthony Mateljan, 78, passed away early Tuesday morning, October 15, 2019, at the Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac.
Born on August 12, 1941, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Father Mateljan began his priestly formation at Saint Francis de Sales Minor Seminary in 1955, continuing his studies at Saint Francis de Sales Major Seminary from 1960-1967. He was ordained to the priesthood by Most Reverend William E. Cousins, Archbishop of Milwaukee, on May 20, 1967, at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, Milwaukee.
Father Mateljan was appointed to his first assignment on June 27, 1967, to serve as curate at St. James Parish, Kenosha. He was assigned as associate pastor for St. Agnes Parish, Milwaukee, on October 28, 1969, and on March 31, 1970, began serving as associate pastor for St. Patrick Parish, Fond du Lac. He was appointed to UW-Milwaukee's campus ministry on April 4, 1972, and was released for continuing studies at Fordham University, Bronx, on June 15, 1976. Upon returning to Milwaukee in September of 1977, Father Mateljan was appointed director for Downtown Campus Ministry. While remaining director of Downtown Campus Ministry, he was appointed on September 5, 1978, as the archdiocesan director of Campus Ministry. On February 10, 1981, Father was appointed associate pastor for Sacred Heart Parish in Fond du Lac, and on October 20, 1981, was appointed administrator for St. Wenceslaus Parish, Ripon, and coordinator of campus ministry for the Ripon area. While continuing to serve St. Wenceslaus Parish, he was appointed the parish's pastor on August 4, 1983. Father was appointed the administrator and pastoral team member for St. George Parish, Kenosha, on August 17, 1984, and became the parish's pastor on June 5, 1987. He was appointed the pastor for St. Stephen's Parish, Milwaukee (airport), on February 20, 1990. Granted a special leave on June 1, 1992, Father was released to work with the Servants of the Paraclete, St. Louis, on January 15, 1993. He was appointed the administrator for St. Catherine Parish, Mapleton, on September 27, 1994. Father was appointed the chaplain for Marian College, Fond du Lac, on August 1, 1995, and on February 3, 2003, was appointed chaplain for St. Luke Medical Center, Milwaukee. On August 21, 2007, he was appointed a shared associate pastor for Holy Name and Sts. Clement and Dominic Parishes, Sheboygan, and on June 9, 2008, he was appointed chaplain for Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital, Milwaukee. Father served also in temporary assignments (1994-1995) at St. Therese Parish, Kenosha, St Kilian Parish, Hartford, St. Catherine Parish, Mapleton and Immaculate Conception Parish, Sheboygan. He retired from active ministry on August 31, 2009.
Father Mateljan is survived by nephews Glen (Laura) Mateljan and Richard A. Mateljan Jr., other nieces, nephews and many friends and colleagues.
A concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial for Father Mateljan will be celebrated at 10:30 am on Monday, October 21, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 200 South Peters Avenue, Fond du Lac. Priest friends and former colleagues are invited to concelebrate; please bring an alb and white stole.
Visitation will also take place at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, beginning at 9:30 am until the funeral liturgy.
As he requested, memorials in Father Mateljan's name can be directed to The Congregation of the Sisters of St. Agnes or Agnesian Hospice Hope.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019