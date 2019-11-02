Services
Zacherl Funeral Home, inc.
875 East Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-6860
Ruby Mikle


1927 - 2019
Ruby Mikle Obituary
Ruby Mikle

Fond du Lac - Ruby Mikle, 91 of Fond du Lac, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Woodlands Senior Park with family by her side. She was born December 10, 1927 in Sturgeon Bay to Henry and Josephine (Heldman) Bongle.

Ruby was united in marriage to Donald Edward Mikle on June 29, 1949 in Sturgeon Bay.

Ruby was a member of Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in North Fond du Lac. She was a dedicated wife, mother and homemaker, raising three fine, young men. Ruby was an avid bowler. She enjoyed many trips in their camper, trips to the casino, playing cards and spending time with family and friends. Ruby enjoyed watching her favorite sports teams including the Packers, the Bucks and the Brewers.

Ruby is survived by three sons, Tom, Steve (Beth) and Lee (Cathy); nine grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; one brother-in-law, Frank (Carol) and two sisters-in-law, Caroline Nichol and Ruth Younk.

She was preceded in death by her husband Don of 69 years, her parents, four brothers, Earl, Marvin, Raymond and Domingo, one sister Rita, four brothers-in-law and one sister-in-law.

A Celebration Gathering of Ruby's Life will take place at a later date. Cremation has taken place.

The family extends a special thank you to the staff at Woodlands Senior Park and Agnesian Hospice Hope for the excellent care and compassion given to both Ruby and Don.

Online condolences may be shared at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019
